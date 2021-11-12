Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of QSI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.22. 14,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,829. Quantum-Si has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum-Si stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Quantum-Si as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

