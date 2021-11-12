QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QNST. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

QNST stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,135. The firm has a market cap of $916.15 million, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,844,000 after purchasing an additional 180,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.