Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.58.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.