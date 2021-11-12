Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) vs. agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and agilon health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.70 -$5.03 million N/A N/A agilon health $1.22 billion 8.22 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

Quipt Home Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Quipt Home Medical and agilon health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.07%. agilon health has a consensus target price of $38.73, suggesting a potential upside of 52.29%. Given agilon health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39% agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24%

Summary

agilon health beats Quipt Home Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

