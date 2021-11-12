RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.62

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $11.80. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 20,462 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $158.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.