Raymond James Analysts Give Crew Energy (TSE:CR) a C$4.75 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Raymond James set a C$4.75 price target on Crew Energy (TSE:CR) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crew Energy from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

CR opened at C$3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.61 million and a PE ratio of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.07.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

