Raymond James Analysts Give Crew Energy (TSE:CR) a C$4.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$4.75 price target on Crew Energy (TSE:CR) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crew Energy from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

CR opened at C$3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.61 million and a PE ratio of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.07.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.