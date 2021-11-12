Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) a C$5.00 Price Target

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has been given a C$5.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 49.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XBC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.22.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

CVE XBC traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.