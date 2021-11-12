Raymond James Comments on Dexterra Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dexterra Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$173.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.65 million.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.54.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$9.00 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$5.34 and a twelve month high of C$9.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$586.20 million and a PE ratio of 20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

