Raymond James Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,950.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZO. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,711.35.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,886.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,703.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,583.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,904.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 97.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

