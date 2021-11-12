Raymond James Increases Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$7.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

