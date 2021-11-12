Raymond James Increases The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $400.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $360.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.59.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $367.63 on Friday. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $375.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $387.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.