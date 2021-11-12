Raymond James Raises Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$43.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,699.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$249.69.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV traded down C$1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,306. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.12 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The stock has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.