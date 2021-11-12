Raymond James Reiterates “C$3.80” Price Target for Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) has been assigned a C$3.80 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

TSE QTRH traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.57. 33,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,354. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.33 million and a P/E ratio of 80.31.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

