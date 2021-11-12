Raymond James Reiterates “C$5.00” Price Target for Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) has been assigned a C$5.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE CRDL traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.07. 91,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,173. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$182.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$2.32 and a 1 year high of C$6.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.78.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

