RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,011,000 after buying an additional 297,138 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after buying an additional 172,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,027. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.17. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

