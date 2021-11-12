Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

NYSE RC opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 428.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,635,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

