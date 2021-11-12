Receive Access Ecosystem 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,381.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003051 BTC on major exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $9,381.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

