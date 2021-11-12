Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Etsy (ETSY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY):

11/4/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $215.00 to $274.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $215.00 to $274.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $238.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $195.00 to $264.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $215.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/15/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,716. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $283.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,850 shares of company stock valued at $54,721,045. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

