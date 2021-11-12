Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a market cap of $381.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

