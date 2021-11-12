Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. 11,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,020,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 803,206 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,799,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,799,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

