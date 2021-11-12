Redd 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,938.09 or 1.00091571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00038892 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00597537 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

