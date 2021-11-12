RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $230.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.73.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

