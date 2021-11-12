Regina Gregory Sells 3,511 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TRGP opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 2.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

