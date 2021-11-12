Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) CEO Robert William Beck Sells 3,000 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. 47,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,329. The company has a market cap of $586.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $64.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Regional Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.