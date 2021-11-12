Reliant Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Reliant Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $595.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

