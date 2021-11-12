Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 49,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 594,158 shares.The stock last traded at $31.82 and had previously closed at $31.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Relx by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 123,030 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 44.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Relx by 15.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Relx by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after buying an additional 157,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

