Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Genasys worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Genasys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Genasys by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNSS stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. Genasys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

