Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $30.05.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

