Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVID. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth $219,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at $18,888,332.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,751 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

