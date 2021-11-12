Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 181,500 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 181,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,074,000 after purchasing an additional 341,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 677.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,164 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,197,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 172,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,123,000 after acquiring an additional 163,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 318,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

ORA opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

