Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $3.04 Million Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Covetrus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

