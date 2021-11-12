Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €45.00 by Morgan Stanley

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNO. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.85 ($44.52).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO stock traded down €1.38 ($1.62) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €32.93 ($38.74). The company had a trading volume of 2,086,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €30.94 and its 200 day moving average is €32.57. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.