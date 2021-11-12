Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen Sells 5,000 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Bowen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43.

On Monday, August 16th, Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $201,948.87.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

