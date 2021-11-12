Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen Sells 5,000 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Eric Bowen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43.
- On Monday, August 16th, Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $201,948.87.
Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.73.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
REGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
