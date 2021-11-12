Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.

RCII stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 802,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

