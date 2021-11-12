Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.88

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 1578290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Repay by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

