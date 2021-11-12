Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Angi Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Angi’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Angi stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

