Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.33. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 164,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 500,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $298,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

