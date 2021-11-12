Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.79.

NYSE:TD opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $48.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 171,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,993,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

