Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

