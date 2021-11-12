Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TSE:FRX opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.38, a quick ratio of 32.19 and a current ratio of 33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$312.08 million and a P/E ratio of -13.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.49. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.42.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.05.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.