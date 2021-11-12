Research Analysts Set Expectations for Five Star Senior Living Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Five Star Senior Living in a report released on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). B. Riley also issued estimates for Five Star Senior Living’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $225.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. Five Star Senior Living has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 645.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 40,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 62.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 10.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

