Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $588.71 million, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 65,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

