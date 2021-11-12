Research Analysts Set Expectations for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.74) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.83). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

TPTX opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.80. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after buying an additional 315,322 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 862,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,283,000 after buying an additional 53,636 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

