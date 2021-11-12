Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WestRock (WRK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WestRock (NYSE: WRK) recently:

11/12/2021 – WestRock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WestRock’ fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects earnings per share in the range of 56 to 67 cents. The mid-point of the guidance indicates a meager year-over-year growth of 1%. While the company’s results are expected to benefit from strong demand and price increases across all grades, it will be offset by higher recycled fiber, energy, virgin fiber, chemicals and transportation costs. Continued labor shortage and supply chain challenges are also likely impact the company’s production and its ability to meet the strong demand. These headwinds are expected to continue through fiscal 2022. Higher planned maintenance outage will also hurt the company’s results in fiscal 2022.”

11/12/2021 – WestRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/11/2021 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – WestRock was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/1/2021 – WestRock was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

10/13/2021 – WestRock is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – WestRock is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,945. WestRock has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

