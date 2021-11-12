Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Logitech International (LOGI)

Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/2/2021 – Logitech International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/2/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Logitech International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/27/2021 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Logitech International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Logitech International was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $119.00.

LOGI opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.85. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Logitech International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

