Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/11/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 10/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 10/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/19/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 10/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 9/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 9/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,910 ($90.28) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 9/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:RIO traded down GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,575.50 ($59.78). 3,132,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,398.50 ($57.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,863.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,596.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36.
In other news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).
