Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

11/11/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/19/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,910 ($90.28) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RIO traded down GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,575.50 ($59.78). 3,132,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,398.50 ($57.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,863.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,596.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

