Reviewing Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commvault Systems and American Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $723.47 million 4.21 -$30.95 million $0.49 136.72 American Software $111.41 million 9.45 $8.09 million $0.27 117.15

American Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commvault Systems. American Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commvault Systems and American Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 3 5 0 2.63 American Software 0 0 4 0 3.00

Commvault Systems currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.44%. American Software has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.73%. Given Commvault Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than American Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of American Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems 3.18% 11.78% 5.03% American Software 7.94% 7.73% 5.49%

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment involves the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

