Reviewing IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) & Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) and Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IQE and Bank of China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQE $228.60 million 2.41 -$4.20 million N/A N/A Bank of China $129.57 billion 0.80 $27.95 billion $2.62 3.37

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than IQE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IQE and Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQE 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bank of China 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

IQE has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of China has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bank of China shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IQE and Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQE N/A N/A N/A Bank of China 23.25% 9.96% 0.86%

Summary

Bank of China beats IQE on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQE

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices. The Photonics segment refers to devices that emit or detect light, such as advanced laser and sensors. The Infra Red segment supplies indium antimonide, and gallium antimonide wafers for advanced infrared technology, primarily see in the dark defence applications. The CMOS++ segment combines the advanced properties of compound semiconductors with silicon. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 11,550 institutions, including 10,991 institutions in Chinese mainland; and 559 institutions in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and other countries. It is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Bank of China Limited is a subsidiary of Central Huijin Investment Limited.

