Reviewing Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) & Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Proxim Wireless and Aviat Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aviat Networks has a consensus price target of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.65%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Risk and Volatility

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Aviat Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.30 $110.14 million $9.21 3.46

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Aviat Networks 38.64% 17.39% 10.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Proxim Wireless on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of broadband wireless network solutions. It also provides Wi-Fi, Point-to-Point, and Point-to-Multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance and backhaul applications. The firm’s products include Point-to-Multipoint/Wireless Broadband, Point-to-Point/Wireless Backhaul, Enterprise Wireless LAN, and Wireless NMS. Its solutions include Transportation, Backhaul, Government, Video Surveillance, Wireless Broadband / ISP, and Enterprise WLAN. The company was founded on May 5, 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

