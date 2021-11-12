Reviewing RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

RingCentral has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RingCentral and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -9.78% -59.27% -6.55% Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RingCentral and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 2 15 1 2.94 Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75

RingCentral presently has a consensus target price of $407.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.35%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 98.62%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than RingCentral.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RingCentral and Vivint Smart Home’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $1.18 billion 20.83 -$83.00 million ($1.48) -182.03 Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.56 -$595.20 million ($2.29) -4.12

RingCentral has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RingCentral beats Vivint Smart Home on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

